Snookies Malt Shop sign clears hurdle

DES MOINES, Iowa – The iconic neon Snookies sign cleared a hurdle Monday as the Des Moines Landmark Review Board recommended the pink and blue sign be designated a local landmark.

The pole the sign perched on was taken down by a car last fall and the sign was damaged. Owner Jim Hunter said virtually all the neon was broken and the sheet metal structure was damaged. The pole was destroyed.

While looking into putting the sign back up, they were warned new pole signs aren’t allowed in Des Moines. Even though the sign was knocked down, they would not be allowed to put it back up. Getting the landmark designation clears the way for the Des Moines City Council to approve putting the repaired sign back atop the new pole. The pole is already in place and the sign is being repaired.

Hunter doesn’t know when the Snookies sign will make it to the city council agenda but figures there won’t be much debate. He’s encouraged that the council generally follows the recommendation of the Landmark Review Board. Hunter expects the sign, revered by many as a symbol of happy memories with ice cream in hand, will be back up, lighting the intersection of Beaver Avenue and 41st Street by late July.