DES MOINES, Iowa — Spring has arrived in Beaverdale. Snookies Malt Shop opened for the season on Saturday.

The drive-through and walk-up patio are open, but the dining room is closed due to COVID-19.

One thing that’s missing is the classic Snookies sign. It got knocked down in a car accident last year. Snookies is waiting on permission from the City of Des Moines to put it back up.