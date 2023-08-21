SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Earlier in August, we reported that a boa constrictor was found in a shopping cart in Target. That snake, now named Target, pronounced “Tar-Zhay”, will be getting a new home.

The six-foot-long snake was picked up by Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue. The rescue waited a week for a potential owner, and if no one stepped forward within that week to claim the snake, it would be put up for adoption.

Professor Dan Fogell with Southeast Community College made the trip up from Lincoln to give Target a new home.

“If we keep him in our lab, we’ll probably use him for outreach,” Fogell said. “We have a couple of nights a year where we do family science night. We always like to have some big snakes for kids to come handle and have their picture taken with so we’ll probably keep him around for that.”

Authorities are still unsure of how the snake ended up in the shopping car in the first place.