Snack time! Lack of staff leads to changes at Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium

AMES, Iowa – Cyclone football fans will get the chance to bring snacks into Jack Trice Stadium Friday when Iowa State takes on TCU.

Athletics Director Jamie Pollard says the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has presented issues for the university’s concessions partner in finding people to work the game-day concession stands.

“While we will have limited concession offerings available for purchase, not all of our stands throughout the stadium will be open, and we believe that allowing fans the ability to bring food items into the stadium will take the pressure off those concession stands that we are able to staff,” said Pollard.

Fans will still have to follow the clear bag policy. Water bottles up to 20 ounces can be brought into the stadium but must either be empty or still sealed. Water bottle filling stations will be available. No coolers are allowed.

The kickoff for Friday’s matchup between Iowa State and TCU is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.