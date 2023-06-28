DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an air quality advisory for all counties in the eastern half of Iowa, approximately from Interstate-35 to the east through Friday.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are expected to remain elevated Wednesday and persist in these areas through Thursday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state.

“I have been recording air quality in Iowa for 24 years and this is certainly as bad or worse than anything we’ve seen since that,” said Todd Russell of DNR ambient air quality monitoring. “Healthy people should actually avoid outdoor exercise anything heavy exertion outside.”

The DNR recommends people reduce long or intense outdoor activities, and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality conditions improve.

Games at the Miracle Field in Waukee were postponed Wednesday, due to the air quality. Some daycare providers announced they would not be sending children outside to play. Though many parks around the area did have kids outside playing on Wednesday.

The national standard for fine particulate matter is 35 micrograms per cubic meter, averaged over a 24-hour period, and this level is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Groups sensitive to particulate matter include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers. Fine particulate levels could reach levels considered “unhealthy” where even healthy adults should consider limiting their outdoor activities.

“We can’t control the weather and we can’t control what the fires are doing in Canada so all we can do is hope the weather blows the smoke out, “ said Russell. “What we’re relying on is the meteorology to cooperate.”

Another concern for Iowa air quality is the coming 4th of July holiday and fireworks.

“We also have to worry about fireworks displays, the local fireworks, which also are not very healthy and can affect people who are sensitive,” said Russell.