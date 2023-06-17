JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston police, fire, dispatchers and the Iowa National Guard all fought for the right to be crowned the Smokin’ Heroes Champion at Johnston Green Days.

The public servants started the competition on Friday evening, when teams got their meat and began the preparation process.

The event serves as a fundraiser for Johnston students that are going on a cultural learning trip to Kosovo.

“It’s super chill I mean we’ve all been joking, laughing back and forth where we are checking in on what everybody’s doing,” said Sgt. First Class Ryan Meier with the Iowa National Guard. “…We’re all definitely, I would say, amateurs. I mean we all brought our own home grill set ups and just kind of having fun with the environment.”

The grilling and smoking ended at 1 p.m. and public taste testing was from 1-4 p.m. where the festival attendees decided who has the most magic on the grill.