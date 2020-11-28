Small Town Small Business Christmas 2020

WINTERSET, Iowa, – Christmas shopping season is the most wonderful time of the year for small businesses. That’s especially true in 2020. After being forced to close during the Covid 19 shutdown earlier this year many small businesses are fighting for survival. One Winterset shop owner, who was too busy to go on camera, said 2020 has forced him to relearn everything he knew about doing business.

In Winterset shops also suffered when the annual autumn Covered Bridge Festival was cancelled. That weekend fills the boutiques and restaurants most years.

At Madison County Mercantile Gabriela P is thankful for the woman who did her Christmas shopping in the store instead of looking online. Gabriela thinks being able to handle some of the unusual items in the store make shopping in person fun. She adds shipping isn’t an issue.

Around the corner on the square Re-Home owner Elyse Shindelar hasn’t put her business online. She offers her home decor and clothing with in-person help and says Winterset is a great day trip from Des Moines with the nearby attractions, like the covered bridges and John Wayne Museum, and other shops in town.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce Business Directory has more shopping options.