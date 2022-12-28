SWAN, Iowa — A small town Iowan is heading to New York City for a special Powerball drawing on New Year’s Eve.

Chris Manuel, 60, from Swan, a city of about 75 people, is one of 29 nationwide finalists for the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing. The winner of the drawing will be announced live during ABC’s broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve shortly after midnight.

“I am excited. I still think I’m being punked,” Manuel told the Iowa Lottery.

This is the first Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing in New York since the inaugural drawing back in 2019. During COVID-19 restrictions the drawing was held remotely.

This year participants won a trip for two to New York City, which includes round-trip airfare, a three-night hotel stay, two tickets to a theater performance, New Year’s Eve festivities including a Times Square party and viewing of the ball drop, and much more.

Players who wanted to participate in the drawing entered tickets into the promotion from mid-September through mid-October. On Oct. 13, the Iowa Lottery chose Manuel as the winner for the New York trip.

Chris will be traveling to New York City with her husband, Randy, and both are looking forward to exploring all the city has to offer, she told the Iowa Lottery.