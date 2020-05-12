Small-Town Iowa Grocery Store to Re-Open After Community Raises Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars

JEWELL, Iowa — The town of Jewell has raised enough money to resurrect its Main Street grocery store.

The store closed back in January, leaving the residents of southern Hamilton County with no place close to buy groceries.

The town has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to reopen and run the store.

“The past five weeks we’ve raised $154,000 in this little community. It just—I’ve run out of metaphors and analogies for how I can describe how I feel about this community, how proud I am to be a part of it,” said Rick Young of the Hamilton County Board of Supervisors.

In all, $234,000 has been raised since the beginning of the year.

The new store, which will be in the same location as the old one, will be renovated and is scheduled to open on June 13th. That’ is the same week of the Jewell Jubilee Celebration.