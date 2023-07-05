WILLIAMS, Iowa – The Hamilton County town of just over 300 people saw an influx hundreds, and hundreds more on the July 4th Independence Day. This year was the 71st Annual Parade for the town. It’s a time for former residents to return home, and to reconnect.

“I love Williams, I love the little towns. I grew up in one in northern Iowa and came here and embraced it and it’s just amazing,” said Parade Co-Grand Marshall, Cindi Sweedler. “Everybody will drop everything to help the next person, and if you look down main street, it is just packed with people that come in here for a homegrown Fourth of July.”

Sweedler, and her husband Les, were the Parade Grand Marshalls this year.

Back in 1992. They founded the Williams Development Corporation.

The parade this year had an estimated 90 or so entries. And this is all done by the Williams Lions Club.

“We have eight members, is all we have anymore,” said Bob Keane, a long-time member of the Lions Club of Williams. “It’s hard to get anyone to join service organizations anymore but, we wouldn’t be able to do this without volunteer help. I mean we have people step forward and help out all the time so you know it’s it’s a good base that we have for members but we always could use more .

The Parade assembled at the north end of main street and made the way through town. The day also included a communtiy-wide lunch, Kid’s Pedal Tractor Pull, Lions Bingo, and a Cake Walk.

There was also Ice Cream from Sweet Treats in Jewell.