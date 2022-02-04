BOONE, Iowa — State lawmakers are considering a mandate for all Iowa gas retailers to sell E-15. According to FuelIOWA an organization that represents all fuel retailers in Iowa, the proposed law could be a problem.

“For us, it’s infrastructure, infrastructure. infrastructure,” said Ron Langston, CEO of FuelIOWA. “We are not opposed to selling higher blended fuels we have always been engaged in selling higher blended fuels, but when you upgrade to E-15 and higher blended fuels a large number of our membership does not have the infrastructure to do that.”

Langston said this has been an ongoing discussion with lawmakers, as infrastructure funding to expand renewable fuel sales is needed. The current bill does have some provisions to help small retailers.

“You know there’s about 1800-1900 gas stations in the state of Iowa currently there’s only about 300 that have this E-85 which good for them I hope they’re doing a great job selling it,” said Maribeth Waldman, owner of L&M Gas and Grocery in Boone. “That means there’s a lot of gas stations, we’re small business operators and we’re just trying to make a living and support a community and employ people.”

Waldman said it could cost $150,000 to upgrade her underground tanks to support a higher grade alcohol fuel. Under provisions in the bill, about half of that cost could be reimbursed to her. But she said that selling E-15 could take her twenty years to break even.

“I’ve never been a fan of the government coming in and telling me that I must sell this, or they can revoke my license, or I have to spend the money to carry a product that they want me to carry,” said Waldman. “As a private business, I always thought we can carry what the customers want.”

She added no customers had requested they carry E-15 fuel.