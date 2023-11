GRANVILLE, ILLINOIS — Around 4:41 am Wednesday morning a 3.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded around Granville, Illinois. Granville, IL is located just outside of Bureau Co. There have been a few reports of people feeling the quake this morning.

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake is relatively low on the Richter scale and normally doesn’t cause any damage. About 100,000 minor earthquakes occur each year.