Small Crowds Gather to Watch the Super Bowl After Governor Relaxes State Restrictions

DES MOINES, Iowa – On Super Bowl Sunday, small crowds gathered inside of The Station on Ingersoll sports bar despite Governor Kim Reynold’s relaxing COVID-19 requirements.

“For a variety of reasons, we are going to keep our tables six feet apart, and our staff is going to be required to wear masks,” said T.J. Rushing, the co-owner of The Station on Ingersoll.

At 12:01 a.m on February 7th, Governor Reynold’s proclamation limiting mask requirements and social distancing requirements went into effect. Under the order, the governor “strongly encourages” Iowan business owners or other employers to ensure the health of its employees, patrons, and members of the public.

“When the governor lifts it, it allows businesses within their different municipalities within different counties to be able to take the steps necessary for the community that they live and operate in,” said Jessica Dunker, the President, and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association.

“I think that you will continue to see restaurants and bars doing everything they can to keep people safe and well.”

However, the City of Des Moines will keep its mask mandate in place. Businesses like the Station on Ingersoll intends to follow the city’s guidelines.

“I know that Iowa’s a big state, and there are other places that may do things the governor’s way, but we’re going to do what the mayor is mandating right now,” said Rushing.