DES MOINES, Iowa — A strong low-pressure system with a ton of moisture is sitting around New Mexico today. This storm system will slowly move northeast and hit parts of Iowa on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Heavy Wet Snow Thursday Morning

The track and timing is continuing to change. Right now, it looks like southern Iowa will get wet first by late Wednesday night. Temperatures should start to drop overnight. It looks like many areas will stay close to the freezing point. This will allow the rain to change to heavy, slushy, and wet snow by the morning commute on Thursday. The heaviest snow is targeting the eastern border of the state.

If the storm system stays on track, the Metro could get around quarter to a half inch of rain by Wednesday night. The city of Des Moines will see the heaviest snow early on Thursday with 1-3″ possible.

Expected Rain Totals

More snow will fall in Eastern Iowa with around 2-4″ close to Tama County on Thursday morning. The winds will be brisk out of the northwest blowing the heavy wet snow and reducing visibility at times.

Expected Snow Totals

There is another chance of light snow early on Friday with colder air returning to the state.

Snow Friday Morning

The biggest concern for travel issues will be Thursday morning and Friday morning in Eastern Iowa.

The weekend is looking dry and warmer with highs back into the 40s and 50s.