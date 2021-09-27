Slight decrease in Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is updating its data on COVID-19 in Iowa and the new numbers show some slight improvements

The IDPH is reporting the number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 is down from last Friday’s update. There are 641 Iowans hospitalized with the virus and 151 of them are being treated in intensive care. Those numbers are both down slightly from last week when there were 642 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 overall and 165 of them in ICU.

According to the IDPH, those not fully vaccinated against the virus account for 85.3% percent of the patients in the ICU. Additionally, 78.1% of all of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The state is also reporting four fewer outbreaks in long-term care facilities, though there are still 26 active outbreaks.

The statewide positivity rate still stands at 9.5%.

The state is only updating information on COVID-19 deaths once per week — on Wednesdays. As of last Wednesday, 6,482 Iowans had died from the virus.