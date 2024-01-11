JONES COUNTY, Iowa — A child was injured Wednesday morning in eastern Iowa after being struck by an SUV while sledding.

A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol has minimal details but says the incident happened in the 13000 block of Buffalo Road, just northwest of Anamosa. The ISP says a child on a sled was going downhill toward the west and crossed in front of a GMC Envoy that was northbound on the road.

The SUV struck the child, injuring them. The extent of the injuries was not released.

The ISP is withholding the name of the child and the driver at this time.

The investigation into the crash continues.