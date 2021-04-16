Slater Under Water Boil Advisory This Weekend

SLATER, Iowa — Slater residents are advised to boil their water this weekend before using or drinking due to potential bacterial contamination.

The City of Slater Water Supply experienced a problem in its distribution system and lost pressure on Thursday, city officials said. Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, it’s recommended that water be boiled before using for drinking or cooking or an alternative water source be used. Boiling will kill any potential bacteria in the water.

The Iowa DNR requires the city to conduct two water tests 16 hours apart before the boil advisory can be lifted. The second test results will get back Monday morning, so the boil advisory will remain in effect all weekend. The city will notify residents when the advisory is lifted.

For more information, contact Slater City Hall at 515-685-2531 or Mark Estrem, the water superintendent at 515-231-1154. Additional information about the boil advisory can be found on the city’s website.