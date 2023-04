It was a day where there was just enough of everything. Breeze under the flags. Sun on the skin. Somehow, a month as temperamental as a teething toddler, agreed to one and all.

Iowans worn out with being shut in just needed an excuse—or maybe a fib–to get here.

A gravy kind of day. 83 on 4-12. A crowd that had room to stretch, and reason to believe that it had found the only place it really needed to be today.