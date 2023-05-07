DES MOINES, Iowa — New skateboarders took to Lauridsen Skatepark Sunday morning for Skate DSM’s first summer clinic of 2023. It was Push Start Beginner Clinic for people new to the sport.

Skate DSM President Norm Sterzenbach said beginner-level clinics are open to everyone. While they do get people of all ages, most participants are kids.

He said the goal is to give people a chance to try skateboarding in a very safe and fun environment. They’ll learn basic skills including how to stand, stop and turn on a skateboard. They’ll also learn skatepark safety.

They might also learn a life lesson.

“One of the best parts about skateboarding is it teaches perseverance, which is a very important life lesson,” Sterzenbach said. “If you want to succeed at skateboarding, you’re going to have to fail, and you’re probably going to fail a lot before you have that success. So it really teaches you to get back up, get on your feet and try again and try again and try again because eventually you will have that success.”

There are several clinics throughout the summer for both beginners and skateboarders with a little bit more experience. The next one is May 28. People can sign up on Skate DSM’s website. Registration costs $40.

Sterzenbach said Skate DSM can provide skateboards and helmets for clinics if they’re requested ahead of time.