IOWA — The heat is building across Iowa for the 4th of July. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be above average in the low 90s each afternoon. The average high this time of year is 85 degrees.

The humidity level will also rise through Tuesday. Dew points will be in the low to mid-60s on Monday but will rise to the upper 60s on Tuesday afternoon and heat index values will go up to near 100 by Tuesday afternoon.

This heat and humidity are building in ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will lead to a few scattered showers and storms by Tuesday night. Most of the scattered storms will be in western Iowa during the early evening. A few storms may make it into Central Iowa by 10 PM.

There is a slight risk of severe storms Tuesday night. Some may produce damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat does not look impressive. The storms will weaken through the early morning to some scattered showers and isolated storms to begin the day on Wednesday.

Overall, the 4th of July holiday looks pretty good for outdoor celebrations. It will be hot – so drink plenty of water, stay in the shade, and apply your sunscreen. Watch for those isolated storms late-night Tuesday.

