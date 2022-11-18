DES MOINES, Iowa — Another person has been arrested in the kidnapping case that led to a murder arrest earlier this month. Tai Patrick Hennington, 28, has been charged with Kidnapping 2nd Degree – Armed with a Dangerous Weapon.

According to court records, Hennington and several others allegedly held Capone Blake, 20, against his will at two apartments; one in the 1400 block of East Capitol Avene and another in the 5000 block of Southwest 9th Street on November 7. Blake suffered a broken nose and significant swelling and bruising to his left eye while being held, court records state.

Co-defendant Malik Hawkins, who was in incarcerated at the Polk County Jail, allegedly ordered Hennington and the others to assault Blake while on a recorded call, according to court records. The Des Moines Police said that Blake owed about $1,000 in drug debt.

A few hours after Blake was let go by his alleged kidnappers, officers found Hennington with a firearm while executing a traffic stop, court records state. Hennington admitted to observing Blake being beaten while held in a closet, according to court records.

Five other people were previously arrested in connection to the kidnapping. Charged in the kidnapping are:

Brandon Dwight Johnson, 21

Kidnapping – 2nd Degree

Felon In Possession Of A Firearm

Deng Gai, 21

Kidnapping – 2nd Degree

Possesion Of A Controlled Substance With Intent To Deliver

Failure To Affix Tax Stamp

Michel Gai, 22

Kidnapping – 2nd Degree

Felon In Possession Of A Firearm

Rodney Vincent Benson, 22

Kidnapping – 2nd Degree

Carrying Weapons

Possession Of A Controlled Substance

Malik Marquis Hawkins, 25

Kidnapping – 2nd Degree

Blake was also taken into custody after being located by police at a local hospital for his alleged connection to the death of Dok Dok in October. Dok was found suffering from gunshot wounds by first responders in the 1500 block of 11th Street. Dok later passed away from his injuries. Blake was charged with First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Robbery.