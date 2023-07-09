COLO, Iowa — Story County authorities were called to a house southwest of Colo on some type of domestic disturbance.

“About 11:35 this morning we received a 9-1-1 call at our dispatch center from a male subject stating he wanted to speak with a deputy,” said Nicholas Lennie, the Chief Deputy at the Story County Sheriff’s Department. “A deputy called him back and he identified that he had a loaded rifle in the house.”

The man said his wife was also in the house, but this was not a hostage situation.

The Sheriff’s Department dispatched it’s Emergency Response Team, it’s Negotiation Team, and a UAS (Drone) team to the scene. The man was upset, because he wanted to view some documents from a divorce from his ex-wife. Negotiation team members were able to find what the man wanted to see.

“Knowing that there was potentially some danger at the house, we utilized our UAS,equipment to have a drone bring that paperwork to a door where he wanted it, and dropped it there for him,” said Lennie.

The Sheriff’s Department were able to find the documents on-line. The man surrendered without incident. So far, there are no charges with this incident.

The investigation was aided by the Iowa State Patrol, the Colo Fire Department, and Story County Emergency Management.