DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds has asked Iowa’s Sister States organization to do less with our sister state in Russia, and more with the sister state in Ukraine.

“Iowa Sister States, we are a not-for-profit organization, and we oversee Iowa’s international official sister-state relationships,” said Karla McCollum, Executive Director of the Iowa Sister States organization. “We have a board and volunteers and are very volunteer-driven for our projects and we conduct citizen diplomacy.”

The relationship with the Stavropol State in Russia has been inactive for 13-14 years. The Ukraine Sister State of Cherkasy Oblast, has had more going on, in terms of interacting with the state of Iowa.

“The Ukraine (Sister State Relationship) was formed in 1996 by Governor Branstad,” said McCollum. “Our last delegation, prior to Covid, was from Ukraine. They came in January 2020.”

If the Iowa Sister States Organization is able to do something to assist Ukraine, it may have to be once the Russian invasion has concluded, to help rebuild.

“We’re a people to people organization and citizen to citizen organization,” said McCollum. “We are supporting the citizens of Ukraine. We also understand that people of Stavropol, Russia didn’t make this decision and President Putin did it and so you know maybe in the future, this is a relationship that can be built back again.”