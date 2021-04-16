Sioux City Mans Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Gun Silencers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to smuggling gun silencers into the United States, federal prosecutors said.

Lloyd Clark, 72, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of smuggling goods into the United States. He could be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Customs and Border Protection officials in October seized parcels from China addressed to Clark’s Sioux City home, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

On Nov. 12, authorities seized seven silencers, a modified rifle with an installed silencer and a World War II-era machine gun from Clark’s home. He did not have legal authority to possess the items, prosecutors said.

Clark remains free on bond while awaiting sentencing, The Sioux City Journal reported.