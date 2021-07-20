Sioux City man charged for role in multivehicle crash that shutdown I-29 on Friday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man has been arrested in connection to the multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 causing severe injuries.

On Friday at 5:38 p.m., the Sioux City Police responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on I-29 between IA 12 and Exit 148.

According to court documents, Eduardo Guerrero-Sanchez, 22, was driving south in northbound lanes, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle. The other vehicle had two occupants, a woman and her daughter. The woman had bruising on her arms and broken ribs. Her daughter shattered her femur, broke her back, and had severed veins and tendons.

The first collision also caused a second crash. A vehicle had been rear-ended by another vehicle. The people involved in that crash were also injured with bruising, lacerations, and a shattered ankle.

The court documents alleged that witnesses said Guerrero-Sanchez entered the interstate against traffic from Wesley Parkway. Documents said that Guerrero-Sanchez showed signs of intoxication, with bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He also allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol as well.

Guerrero-Sanchez suffered from cuts on his arms and a fractured neck. Officials discovered he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. They also said he was not cooperative, only learning his identity from his family.

Guerrero-Sanchez was arrested and charged with operating while under the influence-first offense and two counts of causing serious injury by vehicle. He was booked into the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office on a $100,000 bond.