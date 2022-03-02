The criminal complaint incorrectly recorded the age of the victims resulting in an earlier version of this story. This information has been corrected.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing children in his care and using them to help him distribute drugs.

According to court documents, Darrell Hall, 19, of Sioux City, was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly giving marijuana to a 12-year-old girl and her 11-year-old friend to help him complete a drug transaction.

Court documents indicated that Hall’s residence had been previously investigated on February 18, where investigators were able to locate large amounts of money and marijuana.

On the same day, the children were taken to the Child Advocacy Center to be interviewed. During the interview, the children stated that Hall touched the children inappropriately during a “wrestling match.” The interview also revealed that Hall allegedly sexually abused one of the children during a separate incident.

When Hall was arrested on Wednesday, documents state law enforcement conducted an interview in which Hall admitted to being a caregiver to the children and using the residence to have substantial amounts of marijuana delivered to his home. He also admitted that he, along with another resident of the home, were working together on drug transactions.

Hall also admitted to the “wrestling match” with the children, but denied touching them inappropriately. He subsequently denied the allegations of sexually abusing one of the children but admitted to being sexually attracted to her even though he knew she was under the age of 14.

Hall was charged with one count of send-degree sexual abuse, two counts of indecent contact with a child, four counts of drug distribution violation to a person under 18, three counts of use of a minor in a drug trade, two counts of a controlled substance violation, and five counts of child endangerment. Hall was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $150,000 bond.