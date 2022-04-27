DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and a storm sewer.

Des Moines Public Works officials tell us there are various concerns with this but their main concern is figuring out the best way to fix it.

“We’ve already engaged a contract with us out here talking with us to come up with some ideas on how we can fix this. Whether the we can just repair the pipe that came out of the structure or whether we need to completely reroute this. Also talking about short term if we get another rainstorm which it looks like may happen tomorrow. How do we deal with some of the water that may not have a way to get out anymore may have to temporarily bypass that around?” said Patrick Beane, The Clean Water Program Administrator with Des Moines Public Works

The Hy-Vee location is currently opened and operating as normal.