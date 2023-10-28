DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Friday night that left one man dead.

At 10:15 p.m. Friday, Des Moines Police officers and Des Moines Fire personnel responded to the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue to reports of a single-vehicle crash. Once on scene, first responders found the driver in critical condition. Medics transported the 70-year-old male driver to the hospital where he later died.

The name of the victim has not been released, and there were no other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

During the preliminary investigation, Des Moines police said the car, a 2012 Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound on Euclid Avenue left the lane and crossed both eastbound lanes before leaving the road. The vehicle hit concrete barriers and a tree before coming to a stop on the side of the road. The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

This is the 14th traffic-related crash of the year.