DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday started out with subzero wind chills, and conditions are on track to stay cold through Saturday night.

Temperatures rise to about 20° Friday, which would break the record for the coldest high temperature ever recorded in Des Moines. With the wind factored in, it will feel like the single digits for most of the day.

Expected Temperatures and Wind Chill 11 AM Friday, November 18

Winds shift to southwesterly overnight, which will actually warm temperatures up by a few degrees. But the warmup will be short-lived. Another weather system passes through Saturday morning, causing a return of the northwesterly winds, cloud cover, and the potential for snow flurries. Chances for flurries and even a few snow showers will be greatest in northeastern Iowa on Saturday morning.

StormPath 10 AM Saturday, November 19

Temperatures will once again only warm to the low to mid-20s. With an even stronger northwest wind, it will feel just as cold, with wind chills in the single digits for most of Saturday. It will be especially cold for the Iowa State game, which has a kickoff time of 6 PM. By the time the game is over, wind chills will be near zero.

Expected Wind Chill 6 PM Saturday, November 19

After Saturday, a pattern shift finally arrives. Skies clear out and temperatures warm to the 40° mark Sunday. Most of next week features quiet weather and highs in the low to mid-40s.

There’s some uncertainty approaching Thanksgiving; there is the potential for a weather system to move in, which could bring a rain/snow mix. There is still quite a bit of disagreement in our forecast data as to whether this system will actually materialize, so we’ll keep you posted as we get closer!