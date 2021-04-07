Simpson College Works to Vaccinate Students Before End of Semester

INDIANOLA, IOWA — Everyone age 16 or older is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa, but special efforts are being made to reach one particular group of residents – college students.

The state is hoping to vaccinate as many college students as possible before the end of the Spring semester when many students will travel back home. On Monday Simpson College in Indianola was host to a vaccination clinic for students, staff and the community in general. One-thousand first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered, with follow-up shots scheduled a few weeks from now.

Tiffany King said she’s being anxiously awaiting her dose for her whole family’s sake. “I’m very happy to pass a little immunity on to my baby,” said King, “COVID hit close to home, my husband nearly died from it … we are very excited to get vaccinated in our house.”

Simpson students are glad to know they’ll be vaccinated before heading home or graduating. “I think on campus everyone is really excited about it because throughout the whole year we haven’t been able to do much at all,” said Simpson Senior Joe Sams, “We have a COVID Tracker, to see how many cases we get. This semester has gone down, I think everyone is excited to get the vaccine so we can get back to normalcy a bit.”

Simpson plans to host another clinic specifically for students using the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.