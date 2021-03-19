Simpson College Moves Ahead with In-Person Commencement Plans for 2020 & 2021 Graduates

INDIANOLA, Iowa — This year, local college graduates will have the opportunity to celebrate commencement with an in-person ceremony.

Simpson College will have two in-person commencement ceremonies on May 1st for 2020 and 2021 graduates. Vice President for Marketing and Strategic Communication for Simpson College, Cathy Cole, said Simpson wanted to give 2020 graduates a chance to walk across the stage.

“When students start their career here, when they matriculate there’s a big ceremony, out on the lawn and then they walk through the gates in one direction. And on commencement day they walk through in the other direction, signaling the big circle of their education here with us,” Cole said. “So they want that experience too because everybody’s had it up until now.”

Both ceremonies are scheduled to be held outside at Simpson’s Buxton Stadium. Each student will get four tickets, there will be social distancing and all attendees will be required to wear masks.

The 2020 graduates will walk at 10:00 a.m. and the 2021 graduates, later at 2:00 p.m.

Laney Feight is a 2020 graduate who went to Simpson all four years and now works at the college as an admissions counselor.

The international relations major said he was sad when he found out that he wouldn’t have an in-person commencement ceremony last year. However, Feight said he believes Simpson did the best job to make the experience special for seniors.

Now, Feight said he appreciates his alma mater even more for ensuring he and his family have this pivotal celebration.

“This is our moment, this is our time where we get to formally address what we’ve achieved. I’m a first-generation college student, no one in my family had went to college before me,” Feight said. “I’m super proud to be able to say that I graduated as a first-generation college student.”