URBANDALE, Iowa – An Urbandale teacher is still waiting to find out if she has a job to return to after being out of the classroom and on administrative leave for over a month.

Monday night, Amanda Delzell enjoyed a show of support as more than 40 backers gathered before an Urbandale School Board meeting. They displayed signs calling for action from the board.

The school district has accused her of notifying the parents of a special needs student about an incident at Webster Elementary. Delzell says she reviewed the school security video of the incident from last year. She says the video showed a special education teacher failing to intervene when a non-verbal student began hurting himself.

Delzell says she was first reprimanded for discussing the incident and then placed on leave.

Her supporters want her back in the classroom.

Susie Hupp, whose grandson attends Webster Elementary, spoke to the board during Monday night’s meeting and told them of the special connection between Delzell and her grandson.

“That’s what brings me here tonight, is support of Amanda Delzell and I want you to know how amazing she is,” said Hupp. A three-minute time limit kept Hupp from completing her comments.

The Urbandale School Board didn’t take any action on Delzell’s case at Monday night’s meeting.