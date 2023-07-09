DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police responded to reports of gunshots at Zora Bar and Rooftop in downtown.

Almost a dozen police cruisers were seen on the corner of MLK Parkway and Ingersoll Avenue just after 2:10 a.m. Des Moines Police tells WHO 13 News that shots were fired and there were no injuries reported.

Police could be seen looking for shell casings in the parking lot of the downtown bar.

Last November there was a fatal shooting at the same establishment where 29-year-old Alonzo Lee Kearney was shot in the head and died of his injuries. Kearney was shot in the parking lot of Zora Bar and Rooftop. Police called this a targeted incident. There has not been an arrest made in connection with that shooting.

