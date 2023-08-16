DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say its lucky that no one was injured after an argument lead to shots being fired outside a busy grocery store on the south side on Wednesday. It happened around 1:45 pm outside the Hy-Vee at 3221 SE 14th Street.

According to police, two groups of people apparently met up in the parking lot of the store and an argument ensued. Someone in one of the groups fired a gun at the other group, then took off from the scene. Police say no one was injured but one vehicle in the parking lot may have been damaged. Police say they are thankful things weren’t worse.

“It’s a beautiful day, a lot of people out moving around, obviously a very busy business here,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek with the DMPD, “We’re lucky that nothing worse happened than what happened here.”

Police say there were numerous witnesses to the shooting and they are hoping that surveillance video can help in their investigation as well. Police didn’t have a suspect description to release.