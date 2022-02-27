ANKENY, IOWA — Two suspects reportedly fired guns at Ankeny police officers as they ran from a traffic stop on Saturday night, according to the Ankeny Police Department.

In a news release, the department says officers were initially dispatched around 11:00 pm to a report of a large fight at the Prairie Point Apartment complex at 1343 SW Prairie Trail Parkway. Police say that initial call was followed immediately by reports of gunfire and a white vehicle leaving the area.

Ankeny police pulled over a vehicle matching that description at SW Oralabor Road and NW 26th Street. As the car slowed to a stop, two people jumped from the car and fired at officers, then ran into a wooded area. Ankeny officers returned fire on the suspects, according to the release. The officers were not hit by any shots and are uncertain if the suspects were hit, either.

Police are still searching the woods in the area for the two suspects. They are asking residents to avoid the area while that search is conducted.