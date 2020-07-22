Shooting Victim Shows Up at Des Moines Emergency Room, Police Say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police in Des Moines are investigating after someone showed up at a metro Emergency Room early Wednesday morning suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said the male arrived at Methodist’s ER around 6:00 a.m. and had a gunshot wound to the knee.

Police are investigating whether the shooting is linked to an earlier call about gunshots heard in the East Village.

The victim is not cooperating with the investigation, Sgt. Parizek said.