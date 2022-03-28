DES MOINES, Iowa – The River Bend Neighborhood Association is concerned and frustrated after a shooting Monday afternoon.

It happened near 9th Street and Franklin Avenue. A Des Moines police officer was shot at, but the bullets missed his unmarked car and hit homes in the River Bend neighborhood.

“There can at times be a feeling of powerlessness,” Kathy Hellstern, president of the River Bend Neighborhood Association, said. “Gun violence is increasing all around the nation. It’s increasing in the metro. It’s not just an us problem, it’s an all of us problem.”

Hellstern said the River Bend neighborhood has a relationship with law enforcement, and they work closely their their neighborhood services officer. She said that officer will be at their monthly association meeting Tuesday night to answer questions about what happened and talk about ways to maintain safety in the future.

Hellstern hopes when people think of the River Bend area, they’ll think of the history and positivity it provides.

“It’s not just somewhere to drive by really fast. It’s a neighborhood with people who work There are children. We have schools, parks,” Hellstern said. “It’s like everyone else’s neighborhood and yet it’s got this history and just the bones of our city are here. And that’s what we want to be known for.”

Des Moines Police are still investigating the incident.