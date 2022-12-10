DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting in the Drake neighborhood resulted in two people suffering from gunshot wounds Saturday night.

Just before 6 p.m. 911 calls were made reporting two people had been shot near the intersection of 23rd Street and University Ave. When officers with the Des Moines Police Department arrived they found one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The male victim was transported to a hospital by medics and the second female victim was transported to a hospital via private car, police said.

It is unknown what caused the shooting to occur and no arrests have been made at this time. More information will be released when made available.