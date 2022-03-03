DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting near the Iowa State Capitol Thursday night, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on the 900 block of Walker Street, which is just across Interstate 235 from the State Capitol and walking distance away from East High School.

The victim of the shooting is in critical condition according to police. They were rushed from the scene by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Police have not identified the victim nor named any possible suspects or motives in the shooting.