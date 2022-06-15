DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A shooting at a Des Moines County pool left one injured according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The shooting occurred on June 14 at the West Burlington Municipal Pool located in the 600 block of West Burlington Avenue. The West Burlington Police Department received reports of shots fired around 4:44 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found Devontae Richardson, 28, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the face. Richardson was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, where he is currently in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

According to the press release, witnesses told officers they saw a vehicle flee the scene. The vehicle was later located and seized by law enforcement officers.

Law enforcement believe this was an isolated incident and there are no threats to the general public.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is on-going.