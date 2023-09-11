After months of wondering where Indira Sheumaker is and what to do about her, the Des Moines City Council settled on a plan to replace her, Monday.

With little discussion and one quick vote, the council approved a plan to place Sheumaker’s Ward 1 seat on the November ballot.

She resigned last week after six months of unexplained absences and extended time away, last year.

Members of the council say they’ve already heard from several candidates considering a run for the office. The candidates will have until Thursday the 21st to file the necessary paperwork and gather the required 75 signatures to earn a spot on the ballot.

Some current members of the council hope someone with experience could win the seat as that person would join the council soon after the election in November.

“It takes a while to learn the process and the procedure and how to get things in the budget,” said Ward 4 councilman, Joe Gatto, “so someone who knows the process would be ultimately the best. I don’t know who that could be.”

Ward 2 councilwoman, Linda Westergaard, agrees that experience would be a big plus, but adds that–after six months of being neglected by their representative–they simply need someone stable and reliable.

“They need someone who will attend meetings,” she said, “someone who’s willing to listen and willing to do the work that needs to be done.”

The elected person would fill the rest of Sheumaker’s term, which ends in January of 2026.