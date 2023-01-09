DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in custody after law enforcement officials say someone was shot early Monday morning at a hotel on Des Moines’ northeast side.

Sgt. Shane Grego with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was across the street from the Baymont Inn and Suites at 4685 NE 14th Street, finishing his shift, when he heard two gunshots around 6:00 a.m.

The deputy radioed the information in and went to check it out. He saw one suspect fleeing the area of the hotel’s parking lot and ordered him to stop but he continued running. The deputy chased him and the suspect was later located and taken into custody.

The victim of the shooting was transported to the hospital. Sgt. Grego did not know the extent of their injuries.

“We just had a really fast response because the deputy was just right across the street, was able to get the information out on the radio right away so that responding deputies were able to just flood the area. Also, the assisting agencies that came in, they had really good information really fast to locate the suspect and get him into custody,” said Sgt. Grego.

The hotel’s south side was blocked off by crime scene tape as investigators searched the area and examined the potential evidence.

“When you have a call come out like that we’ll bring as many resources in as we need to. Once we figure out what’s kinda going on we start releasing them back to their jurisdictions later. But, everybody comes in to help each other out when we need to,” said Sgt. Grego.

The motive for the shooting is still being investigated but investigators believe it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The name of the suspect has not been released.