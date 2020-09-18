Sheriff’s Deputy Fires Weapon at Suspect in Three-County Chase

MARION COUNTY, Iowa – An Appanoose County Deputy Sheriff fired his service weapon during a chase that spanned three counties Thursday night.

A news release from the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says a chase began in Marion County late Thursday night, then entered Monroe County, and concluded in Appanoose County.

During the chase a deputy with the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office fired his weapon at the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect, who officials have not named, was taken into custody. He and the deputy were not injured in the incident.

Officials have not released the reason the suspect was being pursued.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the incident, as it regularly does when an officer fires a weapon on duty.

More details are expected to be released by the Iowa DCI later Thursday.