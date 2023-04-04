DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Fort Dodge man died Sunday night after an ATV accident and another person was injured.

It happened around 7:32 p.m. at the intersection of 170th Street and N Avenue, according to Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante. That’s about 2.5 miles north of Minburn.

When emergency responders arrived, they found 32-year-old Sean Springer not breathing. They attempted life-saving measures, but Springer died. A passenger in the ATV received minor injuries but did not need to be transported to the hospital.

Details about how the accident happened have not been released but Sheriff Infante said investigators believe speed and alcohol may have been factors.