VAN METER, Iowa – The body of a man officials say fell off his inner tube while floating on the Raccoon River Sunday has been found.

Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard confirmed to WHO 13 that the man’s body was located Tuesday morning. No other details were released immediately, but a large law enforcement presence was seen at the access to the Raccoon River just north of the Casey’s in Van Meter.

Emergency crews were originally called to the river in an area near Van Meter on Sunday afternoon after a man on an inner tube fell into the water and disappeared. Crews searched the river until dark Sunday and resumed their search on Monday.

The man’s name has not been released by officials.