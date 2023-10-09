STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly hit a deputy’s squad car and a CyRide bus during a pursuit with law enforcement.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of someone driving erratically and in the wrong lanes of Highway 30 just after 1:30 p.m. A deputy located the suspected vehicle stopped, blocking both lanes of traffic on Lincoln Highway west of Ames. As the deputy approached, the vehicle fled eastbound and a pursuit ensued, the sheriff’s office said.

During the pursuit, the suspect rammed into the deputy’s squad car and caused severe damage, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect also hit an Iowa State University CyRide bus. According to the sheriff’s office, another squad car and an uninvolved car sustained damage in an “incidental collision due to the pursuit.” No injuries occurred.

After about 10 minutes a PIT maneuver was utilized, which caused the vehicle to overturn in the 3800 block of Lincoln Highway, the sheriff’s office said. An Electronic Control Device (taser) was used while officers took the driver into custody.

Ty Shoulders, 20, was arrested and charged with felony eluding. The sheriff’s office said more charges may be filed as the investigation continues.