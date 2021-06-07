Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died from injuries

RAYMOND, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man has died after accidentally shooting himself over the weekend, authorities there said.

Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies were called Saturday night to a house in Raymond for reports of a shooting and found Brent Schaefer, 36, with a gunshot wound. Investigators later determined that Schaefer had shot himself by accident, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Schaefer was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, then later to an Iowa City hospital, where he died Sunday from his injuries, officials said.

Authorities have not given details on how Schaefer was accidentally shot.