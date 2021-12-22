Shelter thankful after community comes through to provide all holiday donations this year

DES MOINES, Iowa — The holiday season is often the busiest time for organizations that help and house others.

Allison Hanner, the Director of Development and Public Relations at Hawthorn Hill, said that just two weeks ago they were still looking for holiday donations but since then the community has come together and donated all that they needed for this year.

Hawthorn Hill has housing programs for homeless families with children that help them obtain permanent housing.

Every year they ask the community for donations of gifts for the families that they house, this year there was an extra need for adults.

They now are fully stocked and no longer need gift donations, they can give their families everything they need, and they get to enjoy their donated meal on Christmas as well.

For more volunteer and donation opportunities click here.