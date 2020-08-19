‘She Was Legally Ours’ One Norwalk Couples Long Journey to Adoption Overseas During Pandemic

NORWALK, Iowa — It’s been quite the journey for Nick and Beka Wolfe. The Norwalk couple decided to adopt in 2014, but found themselves waiting almost six years to become parents. They faced obstacles beyond any hopeful parent could prepare for. The kind of obstacles only the year 2020 could bring.

The Wolfes decided to adopt internationally in Bulgaria. They understood the process took some time, but after waiting year in and year out to get the good news they desired, the wait drew tired.

“I mean we waited a long time for that phone call. It felt like, honestly at times, it felt like it wasn’t gonna happen. But we just had to be patient,” Nick said.

In October of 2019, that call came through.

“For me, just to think, ‘oh my I get a daughter. I get a little girl.’ There were all of those emotions and then scared as first time parents,” Beka said.

The Wolfes traveled to Bulgaria to officially met their then two-year-old daughter Shiloh Sophia in December.

“It was so exciting to meet her for the first time. We got to spend a week with her and love her and play and color and all sorts of things,” Beka said.

But they quickly had to leave their daughter behind. Bulgarian adoption requires two separate visits before heading back to the states.

“It was very tough. I mean, it was very difficult. We had the whole thought of ‘hey, you know, we’ll be back in a few months to pick her up.’ That was kind of the things that we were able to hold on to,” Nick said.

Their flight to pick up Shiloh was scheduled for late March, but then COVID-19 hit.

“I mean she was legally ours. We had court approval and everything, you know, prior to COVID-19. It was like, ‘we don’t know when we’re going to be able to get our daughter.'” Nick Wolfe

So the Wolfes were stuck in Iowa, with their daughter growing and experiencing life all without them in Bulgaria.

“When I look back on how long we waited to even get that referral call that Shiloh was our daughter, that seems a lot shorter than from March when we found out that we couldn’t fly to July when we finally were given permission,” Beka said. “But it was because we had a face. We had met her and we knew her personality, and we had everything ready for her. Every morning you get up and see all of her toys that people had given her, the little dresses, and it was just that constant reminder that she’s not here with us.”

Seven months since the couple last saw their daughter, the Wolfes received special approval from the United States embassy and Bulgarian government to fly. Finally in the same country, but still their daughter was out of arms reach.

“We went in quarantine for 14 days in Sofia before we were able to see her,” Nick said.

After fourteen days of food delivery and anxiousness, finally the Wolfes became a family of three and were able to come back home.

“We arrived in Des Moines and it was just so happy,” Beka said. “I look back on pictures and the videos and tear up because it was so special to have our family there who have been praying and waiting for her as long as we had.”

Courtesy: Kelsey Opague Photography

In that moment, they closed the chapter on a very long journey, but not without starting a new one, the one of parenthood.

“God provided for us to bring this little one home. We’re thankful we went on that journey,” Nick said. “We know that not everyone is called to adopt or called to do foster care but there are ways to help. There is a huge need in the U-S and there’s a huge need across the whole world. There are many children that have lost their families and kids who need homes and they deserve a loving family,” Nick said.

The Wolfes said they would be lying if they said this transition home was a piece of cake. Parenting a now three-year-old who’s grown up in an orphanage and Bulgarian as her primary language comes with it’s challenges. Not to mention, the normal toddler struggles, but they said her goofy personality has them falling more and more in love with her every day.