Sexual exploitation charge filed against Marshalltown High School teacher

Marshalltown High School (WHO 13)

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown teacher has been arrested after being charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee.

The Marshalltown Police Department launched the investigation last week after receiving allegations about alleged inappropriate contact between 26-year-old Mark Esquivel and a 17-year-old student.

Investigators say he repeatedly contacted a 17-year-old in an attempt to solicit sexual contact.

The Marshalltown School District tells WHO 13 Esquivel has already resigned his position as a physical education teacher at Marshalltown High School.

